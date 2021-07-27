Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IQVIA and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 14 0 2.93 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

IQVIA presently has a consensus price target of $252.94, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.03, suggesting a potential upside of 198.77%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IQVIA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 3.40% 20.96% 5.34% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -242.61% -97.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.17 $279.00 million $6.03 41.01 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($0.86) -1.57

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IQVIA beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.