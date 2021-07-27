Analyzing EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -2.59% 3.21% 1.77% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EZCORP and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than EZCORP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.39 -$68.46 million $0.59 9.83 PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EZCORP beats PLBY Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

