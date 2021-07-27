Analyzing Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hilltop alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Hilltop and Midland States Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 4 0 0 2.00 Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hilltop currently has a consensus target price of $31.76, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.35%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and Midland States Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $2.24 billion 1.18 $447.84 million $4.58 6.97 Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.79 $22.54 million $1.72 14.27

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hilltop pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 21.68% 20.09% 2.82% Midland States Bancorp 15.31% 10.03% 0.92%

Summary

Hilltop beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.