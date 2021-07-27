AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ANGO opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $995.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

