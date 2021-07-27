Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.63).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,066.50 ($40.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £41.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,223.61.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have acquired 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

