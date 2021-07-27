Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given a $20.09 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.