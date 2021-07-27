Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of ANNX opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Annexon has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

