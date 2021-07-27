Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock worth $9,855,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

