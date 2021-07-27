Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 493,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,725,974. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

