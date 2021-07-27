Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

