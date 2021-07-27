Aperture Investors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $370.57. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

