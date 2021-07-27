Aperture Investors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 330,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

