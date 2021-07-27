Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

