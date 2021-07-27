Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 666,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,000. Driven Brands makes up 2.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.54. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.