Aperture Investors LLC Sells 28,513 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up 3.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

