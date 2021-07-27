API3 (API3) Tops One Day Volume of $11.78 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00009064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

