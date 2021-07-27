Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 74.34%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.