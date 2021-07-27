Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $150.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,284,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

