Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

