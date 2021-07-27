AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,724 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

EGRX stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

