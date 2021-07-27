AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

