AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

