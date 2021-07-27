AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Kelly Services worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

KELYA stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

