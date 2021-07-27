Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 140,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,001. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

