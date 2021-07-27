Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

