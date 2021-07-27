Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,382,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,000. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up approximately 1.4% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCAHU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $19,800,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $19,265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $16,830,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCAHU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.