Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys 352,303 Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,303 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 2.06% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,652,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,665. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

