Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $9.21 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 913,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSB. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,037. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

