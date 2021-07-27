Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases Shares of 374,681 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,979,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS GMBTU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.