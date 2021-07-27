Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $4.94 Million Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKIU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

ARKIU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

