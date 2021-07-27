Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 523,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of SHACU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

