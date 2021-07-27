Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Trims Stock Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,015 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,404. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

