Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $493.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.20 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,647. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

