Argus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Argus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.85.

NVDA opened at $192.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.72. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

