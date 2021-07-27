Ark Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $125.04 million and $5.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,867,802 coins and its circulating supply is 130,746,905 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

