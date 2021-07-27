Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 21,116 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CRSA stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

