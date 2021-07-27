Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 5,900 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

MTZ opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.