Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $641,000 Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

FRST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

