Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 10,200 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

