Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 66,336 Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Greenrose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Greenrose Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.