Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $112.67 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

