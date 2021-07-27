Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.81 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $3,882,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

