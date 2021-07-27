Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $146.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

