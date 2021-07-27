Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.90 and a twelve month high of $442.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

