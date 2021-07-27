Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $385.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 843,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.