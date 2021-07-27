Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.18 and a 12-month high of C$14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 target price (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

