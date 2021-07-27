ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.34

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $29.37. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

