AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 89.7% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $14,774,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1,500.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 172,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 295,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,355,606. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.