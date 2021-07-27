Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 2.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 117,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,647,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

