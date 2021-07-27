AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.06.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.00. 38,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

