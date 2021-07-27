AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.06.
Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.00. 38,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.